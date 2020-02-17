After nine months, Delhi youth finally reunites with family

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ending a nine-month-long ordeal, Mohammed Azam, a 22-year-old Delhi native was finally returned home to his family on Sunday.

The youth, who was brought to the Government Mental Hospital, Kuthiravattam, was found roaming near the Kozhikode railway station by the railway police nine months ago. He was later handed over to the hospital by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) after he showed symptoms of mental disorder. Though he had revealed he was from Delhi, he could not recollect details, including his name, or whereabouts of his family.

However, during a routine session with Azam 20 days ago, he suddenly recollected his school name and roll number. “With the information we received, we began a search for his family. We got in touch with the Delhi police and Okhla Jama Masjid, following which we were able to contact Azam’s family,” said Subhash Chandra Bose, a social worker who was involved in tracing the family and helping in their reunion.

According to Dr Sree Priya, psychiatric social worker, Government Mental Hospital, Kuthiravattam, Azam was in a state of shock after his mother’s passing following which he left his home, even without realising it. Like Azam, there are several patients at the hospital whose whereabouts are still unknown.

“We are trying our best to trace the families of the inmates and send them back to their homes. Last year, we were able to send 25 patients to their homes under the government’s expenses. However, nearly 100 people are still yet to reunite with their family,” she said.