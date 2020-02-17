Home Good News

After nine months, Delhi youth finally reunites with family

According to Dr Sree Priya, psychiatric social worker, Azam was in a state of shock after his mother’s passing following which he left his home, even without realising it.

Published: 17th February 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Azam with his two brothers

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ending a nine-month-long ordeal, Mohammed Azam, a 22-year-old Delhi native was finally returned home to his family on Sunday.

The youth, who was brought to the Government Mental Hospital, Kuthiravattam, was found roaming near the Kozhikode railway station by the railway police nine months ago. He was later handed over to the hospital by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) after he showed symptoms of mental disorder.  Though he had revealed he was from Delhi, he could not recollect details, including his name, or whereabouts of his family.

However, during a routine session with Azam 20 days ago, he suddenly recollected his school name and roll number. “With the information we received, we began a search for his family. We got in touch with the Delhi police and Okhla Jama Masjid, following which we were able to contact Azam’s family,” said Subhash Chandra Bose, a social worker who was involved in tracing the family and helping in their reunion.

According to Dr Sree Priya, psychiatric social worker, Government Mental Hospital, Kuthiravattam, Azam was in a state of shock after his mother’s passing following which he left his home, even without realising it. Like Azam, there are several patients at the hospital whose whereabouts are still unknown.

“We are trying our best to trace the families of the inmates and send them back to their homes. Last year, we were able to send 25 patients to their homes under the government’s expenses. However, nearly 100 people are still yet to reunite with their family,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Azam
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp