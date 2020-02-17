Four-month-old stray dog finds a new home in Switzerland, thanks to these tourists

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: He was seen wandering on the streets and near the landfill in Munnar until three days ago, but four-month-old dog Nandi’s life has changed for the better in quick time. His cute looks caught the eyes of a Swiss tourists' pair, who have decided to take him to their country after completing all formalities.

Johny and Alan took the dog along, with the only intention of giving him a bath and feeding him. He became attached to them so closely that they called him Nandi and thought why don’t they take to their home country. They soon started enquiring about the procedure.

Johny and Alan took Nandi in company as they left Munnar for Varkala, another tourist spot, and on their way took the dog to the District Veterinary Hospital.

“We first implanted a microchip behind his neck for identification. Then we gave him anti-rabies vaccine and a multicomponent vaccine against nine diseases,” said Dr. D Shine Kumar of the district hospital.



It is not enough. Nandi needs to ‘pass the blood test’. While the hospital will take 14 days to issue the report that he is immune, Nandi’s blood samples can be collected only after four days to conduct such a mandatory test in Switzerland. Johny and Alan had planned to return home by next week, but the love for Nandi has grown so much so that they have decided to stay back and fly with him.