Guntur: Civilian helps police rescue woman from drowning

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Karlapalem police with the help of a civilian rescued a married woman, who reportedly attempted suicide by jumping off the Tungabhadra canal bridge in Guntur district on Sunday late night. Karlapalem sub-inspector V Srihari said he received a phone call at 11.30 pm and the caller told him that a woman was crying for help near Tungabhadra canal. Srihari rushed to the spot with constable V Narasimha Swami in search of the woman in distress.

However, due to low visibility, they were unable to locate her. Seeing the police struggle, one Prasanth, a photographer by profession, who was on his way to his village jumped into the canal and rescued the woman. The policemen pulled the duo up with the help of a rope. Srihari said the woman, Petla Poleramma (40), was allegedly being harassed by her aunt Sivamma and other relatives from her husband’s side.

The police booked a case against her relatives. Poleramma was shifted to a government hospital and was said to be responding well to treatment.



Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000