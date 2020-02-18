Home Good News

Nitika Dhaundiyal, wife of Pulwama martyr, set to join Army 'to make him proud'

Nitika Dhaundiyal, who has cleared written and interview of Staff Selection Commission is waiting for merit list on the basis of which she will be commissioned in the Army.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Nitika Dhaundiyal

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a decision which would inspire many, wife of martyred Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal, who laid down his life in Pulwama, is set to join Indian Army. 

28-year-old Nitika Dhaundiyal, who has cleared written and interview of the Staff Selection Commission, is waiting for the publication of the merit list on the basis of which she will be commissioned in the Army.

"Vibhu was a walking manifestation of every possible virtue. Love, compassion, bravery, intelligence and helping others. I will make him proud. Our love can't vanish till we live and tales of his bravery will inspire generations," said Nitika.

Incidentally, on Monday, the Supreme Court paved the way for the permanent commissioning of women officers in the Army. Last year, after the Pulwama terrorist attack, Major Shankar was martyred while conducting an anti-terrorist operation to flush out the conspirators behind the attack. 

The nation mourned the demise of the officer along with the widow as she bid a final goodbye to her husband.

Her voice choking as she talked about her late husband and braveheart, Nitika recalled that "Vibhu was highly progressive. He used to encourage me to soar as high as I could."

Saroj Dhaundiyal, the mother of the martyr with whom Nitika resides, has been supportive throughout, says the wife of the martyr. 

"Maa and I have been each other's anchor. She has been supportive and even encourages me to go ahead if I ever find someone to spend my life with," says the engineering and management graduate.

Elaborating what followed the tragedy that befell the family, she added that it has not been easy. "We have been through a lot and there is not even a moment without memories of Vibhu. We still talk of him as he is with us all the time," said Dhaundiyal.

Only 10 months had passed since their marriage when the officer was martyred. 

People close to the families of Major and her wife said that both the families initially opposed the decision of Nitika to join the Army but her firmness eventually prevailed.

