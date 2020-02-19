Home Good News

The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!

Before becoming an auto driver, Dr KP Ajith, now a guest lecturer too, had worked in a quarry and fish market.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

KP Ajith

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha resident KP Ajith’s life story is an inspiring one. Since he was young, Ajith had dreamt of becoming a driver, but life had something else in store for him. He achieved the unique distinction of becoming the first PhD graduate of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Malappuram.Ajith says his only motivation for studying in school was to pass Class X exams and applying for a driving licence later.

Ajith was awarded a PhD in Popular culture and theatre songs by the university in July last year. He cleared the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) four days after he received the doctorate. He is currently working as a guest lecturer at C Achutha Menon Government College, Thrissur. However, he can be still seen riding his autorickshaw in Muvattupuzha on weekends.

Ajith started riding an autorickshaw during the final year of his graduation. “As I had regular classes, riding an autorickshaw was the best way to make an income.”Notwithstanding the other earnings, he considers riding an autorickshaw as a service to society. “I’ve taken many patients and elderly people to hospitals. I’ve learnt many things from conversing with them. It has made me a better person. Many of my passengers have helped me in becoming what I’m now. So I will continue to be an autorickshaw driver,” says Ajith.

Before becoming an auto driver, Ajith had worked in a quarry and fish market. Though Ajith cleared the NET in July 2019, he is currently attending Public Service Commission exam coaching classes as a permanent job is his dream. He asserts that teachers have a great influence on a student’s life. “Each student has different talents. A student is moulded according to the guidance given by his or her teachers. Success is guaranteed if the student follows what he or she is taught.”

Ajith says that he’s living his dream now. “I wished to be a driver since childhood and I’m doing it now. Also, I’m able to impart knowledge to many students now, which I never thought of.”

He adds that the students should be ready to face failures in life for becoming successful. “I passed Class X examinations in the second attempt. It took me four attempts to clear the NET. We should face failures in life, then only we will fight it. This will strengthen our character.”

The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
