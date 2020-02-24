The knight in white coat: Dr Ravi Kannan story of why he moved to Silchar to save lives

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For years, behind the lush green tea plantations of Assam’s Barak Valley, diseases and deaths were unwelcome visitors. People, mostly daily wage labourers, had to travel approximately 350 km to Guwahati for basic treatment. It was their grim reality of inaccessibility to medical care. In 2007, however, they saw a ray of hope. A man with a mission – Dr Ravi Kannan, an oncologist – moved from from Chennai to Silchar to save their lives. No wonder then that the entire town and Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre erupted in cries of joy on January 25 when Dr Kannan was declared as one of the Padma Shri recipients for 2020.

Chennai to Silchar



An alumnus of KV Tambaram, Dr Kannan, who rendered his services at the Cancer Institute in Chennai till 2006, was inspired by his mother to become a doctor. “She would always tell me that she wanted to see me as a doctor, and that was the only goal I had,” he shares. With a degree in MBBS from Kilpauk Medical College, MS from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, and a specialty in oncology from Cancer Institute, Dr Kannan believes he was fortunate to have good teachers to guide him through his formative years.

Why Silchar? In 2006, the doctor visited the valley for a consultation on the request of a colleague. “The then director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre asked if I’d like to shift here permanently to provide cancer care. My wife, Seethalakshmi, and I were hesitant. The northeast meant floods and bomb blasts. But we decided to consider it in 2007. My wife mingled with the community and told me that there was a lot of need for proper medical care. After discussing with our parents, we moved and slowly developed a system here,” he says.

Doctor of the masses



Over the years, both Barak Valley and the hospital have grown in spirit, manpower and better healthcare. “When I started, we had 23 staff members and now we have 350. We were seeing about 400 to 500 cancer patients. At least 95 per cent of them had cancer in advanced stages. But now, that’s reduced to 70 per cent. There is a change…but an extremely slow one,” the 55-year-old shares, adding that more than 20,000 people come for a follow-up. True to the nobility of his profession, he is not interested in keeping a count of the number of patients he has treated. “But definitely not 70,000 as portrayed by the media.”

But winds of change often come with a bit of turbulence. “The problem here is three-fold and they are interlinked. Poor patients have no money for treatment. To treat them, you need quality care, including good equipment and human resource. Infrastructure, chemotherapy and drugs are expensive. We are still fire-fighting. Our aim was to become a one-stop treatment centre of this region.” Just like the determined spider from story of Robert the Bruce, King of Scotland, Dr Kannan too persevered and leaped against all odds.