This Tirupati top cop’s heart beats for the destitute

Ramesh Reddy identified many aged, destitute and others on the streets of Tirupati and observed the pathetic situation of the homeless residing on the footpaths.

SP A Ramesh Reddy, along with an NGO, organising a programme for the welfare of destitutes in Tirupati

SP A Ramesh Reddy, along with an NGO, organising a programme for the welfare of destitutes in Tirupati | express

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: His job may demand him to be tough and steely, but from inside Tirupati Urban District SP Avula Ramesh Reddy is a man filled with warmth and affection for the lonely, orphaned and underprivileged. Since taking over the reins on February 8, the SP has been motivating many people with his heart-touching services to the needy in the temple town.

Ramesh Reddy identified many aged, destitute and others on the streets of Tirupati and observed the pathetic situation of the homeless residing on the footpaths. Very recently, he organised a camp, in coordination, with an NGO and offered clothes and first aid to the destitutes. He also organised a clean shave programme for men, who lived on footpaths near Ruia Hospital.

Around 70,000 pilgrims visit the temple town daily on an average. Around 500 - 700 people reside here on the streets without any support. Though the job of a police officer includes many challenges, Ramesh Reddy has been facing them in his style and is also involved in social work to help educate and train youth for the competitive exams.

For instance, during Spandana programme, Ramesh Reddy found a physically challenged person Kondaiah, hailing from Chintapudi village in Pellakuru mandal of Nellore district waiting to submit his grievance to the police. The SP listened to his grievance and wrote a suggestion and handed over to the concerned section and offered cash to him. With the response of the top cop, Kondaiah expressed happiness.

Ramesh Reddy is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre. He assumed charge as SP of Police for Tirupati Urban District on February 8. He announced that he would contribute 50 per cent of his salary for social work at the time of assuming charge. Ramesh Reddy also stated that he would pay `5,000 cash award from his salary to a journalist, who contributes best stories in Tirupati Urban wing every month.
“Nobody becomes an orphan by birth, but situation leads them to have a life of isolation,” Ramesh Reddy said.

