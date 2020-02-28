Home Good News

To honour son's memory, Kerala woman gifts land to Anganwadi

Santhosh, who is a businessman in Dubai, will be arriving to officially hand over the title deed of the land to the Eloor municipality.

Published: 28th February 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Amma and Santhosh (Photo | Express)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The truth that the world is not short of good people is reinforced every other day by some selfless deeds by a handful of Good Samaritans. The reasons might be different. However, when their decision brightens the lives of a lot of people, it becomes an example to learn from. One such decision to honour the memory of a son by his mother and elder brother by an NRI has come as a blessing for a group of tiny tots studying at an Anganwadi at Eloor.  

"Rajendra Prasad, elder brother of my friend Santhosh, passed away two years ago. He didn't have any kids and is survived by his wife, mother and younger brother," said Kasim Kandoth, Santhosh's friend. According to him, Santhosh and his mother Meenakshi Amma wanted to honour Rajendra's memory. "So they were on the lookout for some noble initiatives that would be befitting," he said.

"The aim was to gift the land where Rajendra lived to those initiatives that aimed at the welfare of the needy," said Kasim. Santhosh approached him at a time when one of Kasim's other friend had told him about how Anganwadi children in Ward 23 were having a tough time.

"The Anganwadi was functioning in a rented room and was cramped. The kids didn't have enough space to even move around," he added. So, Kasim told Santhosh about the Anganwadi. "He was thrilled and agreed to gift 3.40 cents of land from the 6.8 cents property for the construction of the Anganwadi," said Kasim. Santhosh has already signed the documents transferring the deed of the land, worth Rs 14 lakh, to the municipality for the construction of the Anganwadi.

"Santhosh has said that the remaining land too will be gifted to worthy initiatives or given to the Anganwadi if they need a playground for the children. Meanwhile, the children can use the land to play," said Kasim. The municipality wants to honour Santhosh and his mother, he added. "So, a function has been organised by Eloor Municipality on March 7. Santhosh, who is a businessman in Dubai, will be arriving here to officially hand over the title deed of the land to the municipality.

