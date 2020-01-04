Hampi to get buggy trains, double-decker buses soon

Home Good News

As big vehicles banned in many places, these may attract more visitors

The Hampi World Heritage Site in Ballari district | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari district administration will soon introduce battery-operated buggy trains to ferry tourists at the World Heritage Site of Hampi. The three-coach battery-operated train will have a capacity to carry 90 tourists at a time. 

As the World Heritage Site is vast, it’s difficult for tourists to cover it during summer. Hence, the administration has decided to introduce these pollution-free vehicles. Each buggy will have 32 seats and three buggies will be attached to one engine. 

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told The New Indian Express that the buggy train will cover important monuments, including Virupaksha temple, Ugra Narasimha statue, Sasivekalu Ganapati, Queen’s bath and Lotus Mahal.

“Visitors have to buy a day ticket and they can hop on from any point in Hampi. One such train will be brought for trial run in March. As entry of large vehicles have been banned in many places in Hampi, these battery-operated trains could attract more people. Plan is afoot to introduce battery-operated double-decker buses to help visitors to have a glimpse of Hampi monuments,” he said.

After a minor accident involving a buggy in Hampi last month, the service of such vehicles was stopped for a while. At present, there are four buggies to ferry tourists to Vijaya Vittala temple complex as the movement of other vehicles has been restricted in and around the temple complex. 

“Hampi has a large area to cover and due to long distance, several monuments are given a miss by tourists. The double-decker bus and buggy train could help visitors a lot,” said a localite.

