Home Good News

App for visually challenged to read currency

Retinuz, an Android mobile application using artificial intelligence, can do it for them at a single tap. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store.

Published: 06th January 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purposes (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is good news for the visually challenged, particularly lottery sellers, who have ended up losers despite day’s toil as they fail to rightly identify the denomination of the newly introduced currency notes.

Retinuz, an Android mobile application using artificial intelligence, can do it for them at a single tap. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store.

“We decided to develop the app based on a suggestion from social worker Tiffany Brar while speaking about the difficulties the visually challenged face in dealing with the new currency notes, which don’t have Braille inscription,” said T K Velyaudham, CEO of Thiruvananthapuram-based Claruz Digital, which developed the app. Tiffany is the founder of Jyothirgamaya Foundation and President’s award winner in 2017 for the best role model.

Retinuz comes alongside Reserve Bank’s MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier). Both apps scan currency notes, identify them and read out the information, but what makes Retinuz stand out is that it can be used offline, unlike MANI. Retinuz works at night as well, as the app automatically switches on the torch on the mobile phone to scan the currency notes.

The app scanner reads the colour pattern and width of the printed denomination for identification. “The app can detect accurately even if it’s folded as we’ve experimented with various ways people hold currency notes,” said Claruz Digital director Karthick Velayudham.

‘More easy’
Kerala Federation of the Blind secretary Sajeevan C said the new app would make the life of visually challenged easier. “Earlier it was consid-ered a skill if a visually challenged identified notes by their denomination,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retinuz Retinuz app
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp