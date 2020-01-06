App for visually challenged to read currency

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is good news for the visually challenged, particularly lottery sellers, who have ended up losers despite day’s toil as they fail to rightly identify the denomination of the newly introduced currency notes.

Retinuz, an Android mobile application using artificial intelligence, can do it for them at a single tap. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store.

“We decided to develop the app based on a suggestion from social worker Tiffany Brar while speaking about the difficulties the visually challenged face in dealing with the new currency notes, which don’t have Braille inscription,” said T K Velyaudham, CEO of Thiruvananthapuram-based Claruz Digital, which developed the app. Tiffany is the founder of Jyothirgamaya Foundation and President’s award winner in 2017 for the best role model.

Retinuz comes alongside Reserve Bank’s MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier). Both apps scan currency notes, identify them and read out the information, but what makes Retinuz stand out is that it can be used offline, unlike MANI. Retinuz works at night as well, as the app automatically switches on the torch on the mobile phone to scan the currency notes.

The app scanner reads the colour pattern and width of the printed denomination for identification. “The app can detect accurately even if it’s folded as we’ve experimented with various ways people hold currency notes,” said Claruz Digital director Karthick Velayudham.

‘More easy’

Kerala Federation of the Blind secretary Sajeevan C said the new app would make the life of visually challenged easier. “Earlier it was consid-ered a skill if a visually challenged identified notes by their denomination,” he said.