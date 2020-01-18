Home Good News

He relentlessly chased criminals, now pursues farming

Having served as inspector in Karur for 36 years, P Manoharan, now cultivating more than 70 types of trees and vegetables on his 30-acre land through organic method.

By Express News Service

KARUR: He has hung up his khaki and boots, but his interest in farming is still strong. Having served as inspector in Karur for 36 years, P Manoharan, has now taken to agriculture and has cultivated more than 70 types of trees and vegetables on his 30-acre land through organic method.

Not surprisingly, he is one of the disciples of the late agricultural scientist and environmental activist G Nammalvar.

Background

Manoharan vividly recalled his childhood spent in field with his father who was a farmer.

“We had a well in our farmland and I used to take bathe in irrigation channel nearby. I started practising agriculture alongside my parents. After chasing behind criminals and dealing with them, now, I’m dealing with crops. I love what I do,” he said.

His service in the police department came to an end on 2004. His farmland has more than 70 types of trees, 40 different breeds of bottle gourd, 24 varieties of country breed brinjals, herbs, spinach and many rare trees, including Crescentia alata, etc.

He also cultivates high-yielding tomatoes which were given by Thakkali Raman of Namakkal.

“Paramathi is one of the driest regions in Tamil Nadu. But, I can proudly say that my area is greener,” he said. He has also been distributing country-breed seeds of vegetables to fellow farmers.

Govt help needed

He said many people were ready to take up agriculture, but did not get adequate support. 

“Due to MGNREGS, most of the agriculture labourers have quit farming. The government should allot workers for farming under the scheme or stop it during cultivation period,” he said.

He aims to create Miyawaki forest in his land and increase the availability of country-breed seeds by cultivating them in large quantities.

