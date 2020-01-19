Age is just a number for this 83-year-old who appeared for class VII exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eighty-three-year-old Subhadra was the eldest among the 1,716 candidates who wrote the Class VII equivalency examination conducted by the State Literacy Mission as part of its ‘Aksharashree’ continuing education programme, here on Saturday. After attempting the examination with ease, Subhadra said she now has her eyes set on the Class X equivalency course.

Thanks to the moral support from her daughter-in-law Bindu, a literacy instructor, and help from her granddaughter Greeshma, Subhadra’s confidence is sky-high. Subhadra wrote the examination at Abraham Memorial Union Library at Thrikkannapuram in the city. A resident of Tagore Road near Thrikkannapuram, Subhadra had to quit studies after Class V due to economic backwardness in her family. Though it was Bindu who encouraged Subhadra to resume studies, it was her granddaughter Greeshma’s support that made Subhadra confident enough to attempt the examination. “Mathematics is granny’s favourite subject. Though she struggled initially with Hindi, she now manages the language with ease,” said Greeshma who has completed her graduation.

Greeshma says Subhadra used to wake her up at 5am during weekends and ask her to help her in studies.

“She has a fire in her and we are sure she will pass Class X equivalency course too,” says Greeshma.

100 wards covered Beneficiaries of the Aksharashree project included people from all 100 wards of the city corporation. While Subhadra was the eldest candidate, the youngest was 22-year-old Hyrunnisa from Puthanpally ward. The highest number of candidate— 45—was from Manikyavilakam ward. The examination is of 500 marks with subjects such as Malayalam, English, Hindi, Social Studies, Basic Science and Mathematics. Hindi and English have 50 marks each and a candidate should score a minimum of 15 marks in each subject to pass. For each of the remaining subjects, the candidate should score a minimum of 30 marks out of 100. While the examination for Malayalam, English and Hindi was conducted on Saturday, the examination for other subjects will be held on Sunday.