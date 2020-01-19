Home Good News

Age is just a number for this 83-year-old who appeared for class VII exam

Greeshma says Subhadra used to wake her up at 5am during weekends and ask her to help her in studies. 
“She has a fire in her and we are sure she will pass Class X equivalency course too,

Published: 19th January 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Subhadra writes the class seven equivalency examination of the Akshsrashree continuing education programme of the Kerala State Literacy Mission and Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eighty-three-year-old Subhadra was the eldest among the 1,716 candidates who wrote the Class VII equivalency examination conducted by the State Literacy Mission as part of its ‘Aksharashree’ continuing education programme, here on Saturday. After attempting the examination with ease, Subhadra said she now has her eyes set on the Class X equivalency course. 

Thanks to the moral support from her daughter-in-law Bindu, a literacy instructor, and help from her granddaughter Greeshma, Subhadra’s confidence is sky-high. Subhadra wrote the examination at Abraham Memorial Union Library at Thrikkannapuram in the city. A resident of Tagore Road near Thrikkannapuram, Subhadra had to quit studies after Class V due to economic backwardness in her family. Though it was Bindu who encouraged Subhadra to resume studies, it was her granddaughter Greeshma’s support that made Subhadra confident enough to attempt the examination. “Mathematics is granny’s favourite subject. Though she struggled initially with Hindi, she now manages the language with ease,” said Greeshma who has completed her graduation. 

Greeshma says Subhadra used to wake her up at 5am during weekends and ask her to help her in studies. 
“She has a fire in her and we are sure she will pass Class X equivalency course too,” says Greeshma. 
100 wards covered Beneficiaries of the Aksharashree project included people from all 100 wards of the city corporation. While Subhadra was the eldest candidate, the youngest was 22-year-old Hyrunnisa from Puthanpally ward. The highest number of candidate— 45—was from Manikyavilakam ward. The examination is of 500 marks with subjects such as Malayalam, English, Hindi, Social Studies, Basic Science and Mathematics. Hindi and English have 50 marks each and a candidate should score a minimum of 15 marks in each subject to pass. For each of the remaining subjects, the candidate should score a minimum of 30 marks out of 100. While the examination for Malayalam, English and Hindi was conducted on Saturday, the examination for other subjects will be held on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp