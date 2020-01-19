Home Good News

Mysuru gets its first Muslim woman mayor

Meena Bazar JDS corporator Tasneem was elected mayor of Mysuru City Corporation on Saturday.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:09 AM

Newly-elected mayor Tasneem and deputy maytor C Sridhar | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Meena Bazar JDS corporator Tasneem was elected mayor of Mysuru City Corporation on Saturday. With this, the two-time corporator has become the first Muslim woman mayor in the history of MCC. The election for the mayor, deputy mayor and four standing committees of the MCC was held at the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar council hall at the corporation building on Saturday.

Tasneem defeated BJP candidate Geethashree Yoganand by 47 votes. C Sridhar, Congress corporator from Giribovi Palya, defeated BJP corporator Shanthamma Vadivelu for the deputy mayoral post.

As per a power-sharing deal, JDS and Congress had agreed that the mayoral seat will go to the former and the deputy mayor to the latter. Following the announcement of reservation matrix for the mayor and deputy mayor seats, hectic lobbying was taking place for the ‘mayoral gaddi’.

There were four aspirants in the JDS for the coveted seat, which was reserved for the Backward Classes (A) woman. The names of councillors Namratha Ramesh, K Nirmala, Reshma Banu and Tasneem were doing the rounds. However, as per the instruction from the JDS top brass, party leaders chose Tasneem. 

On Saturday morning, Tasneem filed her nominations for the mayoral polls and was successful in winning the coveted post. Similarly, from the Congress, C Sridhar was chosen for the deputy mayor post. Krishna Byregowda, who was the KPCC observer for the election, held talks with Congress councillors and made sure that there was no indifference among party workers.

On the occasion, seven members each for the four standing committees of the corporation — taxes, finance and appeals; planning and improvement; accounts and public health, education and social justice were elected.

