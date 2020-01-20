Don’t want allowances, donate to PwDs instead, says Panchayat chief 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The newly-elected chairperson of Thirumarugal panchayat union has petitioned the District Collector to exempt him from perks of the job like the use of a car and telephone, meeting and travel allowances. Instead, he has requested for the money to be given to a home for the mentally challenged. R Radhakrishnan (65), who had contested local body elections for the fourth time, won in his latest attempt and became chairperson of Thirumarugal panchayat union. He told TNIE, “I requested the District Collector to exempt me from all allowances, including the use of a car.

I do not want the allowance for participation in meetings, which are conducted every two months and I do not have a car. I want the money to be given to a home for the mentally challenged in Thittacheri.” Radhakrishnan has been with the AIADMK since the party’s inception and is a Class 10 pass out. He owns eight acres of farmland. Hailing from Kottarakudi, his wife Nithyakala is an official in the Social Welfare department.

His son Ramachandar and daughter Ragavaishnavi are both married. Radhakrishnan was elected vice-chairperson from Thirumarugal in 2011. “I am a huge fan of MGR. I want to be an example like my role model, so I am foregoing my allowances. I also request the district administration to make contributions for the development of my union as it has many farm labourers and people living below the the poverty line,” said Radhakrishnan.