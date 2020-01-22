Bengaluru doctors adopt medical innovation to save three lives 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City doctors have performed three path-breaking surgeries -- resulting in a four-year-old Dilated Cardiomyopathy patient from Kolkata as Karnataka’s youngest heart transplant survivor, while a 43-year-old Nigerian geophysicist with an aortic valve leak and enlarged heart, and a 39-year-old Nigerian needing a liver transplant, can now look forward to healthier futures.

Interestingly, the last two patients belonged to the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who do not accept blood or blood product transfusion if it has broken contact with the body, posing a challenge to doctors, who used alternative methods to supplant the blood, while respecting the patients’ faith.

Four-year-old Chahal Patwari from Kolkata suffered from Dilated Cardiomyopathy from the age of two. In this condition, the heart’s ability to pump blood is decreased because the left ventricle is enlarged and weakened. With heart transplant as the only option, the family registered on Jeevasarthakathe, a body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. Finally, he got a donor, a 45-year-old man who had suffered brain haemorrhage and was declared dead.

Dr Shashiraj Subramanya, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist & Heart Transplant Physician, Narayana Health City, said, “Chahal was not only at the fourth stage of heart failure, but was also weak... With the help of our comprehensive medical teams we provided him not only adequate treatment but also worked rigorously to find the best matching donor.” In the case of 43-year-old Uwen, the Nigerian geophysicist, the specialists used the Bental operation procedure, in which not only the aortic valve is replaced, but also the entire aortic root.

“It (operation) was challenging as we couldn’t do any blood transfusion, so had to ensure minimal blood loss. As we were doing the operation, we kept stitching the parts immediately to restrict blood loss,” said Dr Devananda NS, HOD & Consultant - Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Heart Transplant, Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore. In another case, India’s first successful liver transplant on a patient belonging to the Jehovah’s Witnesses was conducted on 39-year-old Jehozadak, also from Nigeria.

Without a liver transplant, Jehozadak’s chances of survival was less than 10 per cent. “Typically, during a liver surgery, patients tend to lose a lot of blood which needs to be replaced for the patient’s survival. For a normal liver transplant, doctors keep at least 3-4 units of blood plus similar quantity of plasma/platelets on reserve for the patient. But in this case, we had to figure out an alternative,” Dr Mallikarjun Sakpal, Consultant Hepatologist, Aster CMI Hospital, said.

Dr Prakash Doraiswamy, Consultant Intensivist, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “We instead used a ‘Normo-volemic hemodilution’ technique, where we took two units each of both the patient and donor’s blood and kept it connected to their system throughout the surgery, using special equipment -- so that there was no break in the blood circulation loop. This technique was discussed beforehand with the patient and was in line with their beliefs.”