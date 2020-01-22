Home Good News

For this Tiruchy government school headmaster, discipline is a walk of life

For this Tiruchy government school headmaster, discipline is a walk of life

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Students cleaning their school premises at Papanasam on the motivation of their headmaster | Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It was about to be break time at the Government Higher Secondary school in Papanasam. There were some papers and leaves lying on the ground. As soon as the bell rang for lunch, the boys stepped out of their classes and started picking up the garbage and throwing it in the dustbin, leaving the ground spick and span.

The man behind the routine is V Maniarasan, headmaster of the all boys school, which has 522 students from class 6-12. Maniarasan, who came to this school 2.5 years back, believes that cleanliness begins at home.

“If we teach our students to keep their school clean, they will learn a life lesson. By taking ownership of their surroundings, they learn leadership qualities,” said Maniarasan.

The school was recognised as one of the cleanest schools in the State by the government. Maniarasan was presented with a ‘Gnanachooda Award’. At the morning assembly, the students are taught about cleanliness. The headmaster has also coined the slogan ‘Your cleanliness, your duty’ for his students. 

The teachers said that besides cleanliness, the school has improved on other fronts as well in the past 2.5 years.

“From infrastructure to attendance and to the results, the school has really improved. I have been teaching here for more than 10 years and I see real change now. He has instilled the idea of cleanliness in every child. Drop out rates have reduced and the attendance has improved,” said K Vijayalakshmi, a teacher at the school.

In his latest endeavour, the headmaster got funds from the ONGC worth `6 lakh. He utilised the money to build a 4,000-litre capacity water tank. The school already had a borewell and with the tank, all water requirements of the students and teachers would be sufficiently met.

“The headmaster has got all infrastructure requirements covered. With new benches, new paint and new walls, it is an absolute 360-degree improvement. He even painted the school at his own expense,” added Vijayalakshmi.

The attendance of students has gone up from 70% to 95% in 2 years. Dropouts, which used to be 10% of the students, has come down to 1 or 2 students in the current year.

“When I came here, I started visiting the student’s house if he didn’t come to school for 2 days. We also arrange parent-teacher meetings every month. This has greatly improved the attendance,” said Maniarasan.

For the headmaster, this school is even more special as it is the same school that he studied in. He wants to make it one of the best schools in the country. “We will now focus on results. Everything will fall in line if they are disciplined. We are working on it, one step at a time,” said Maniarasan. 

