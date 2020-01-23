Soul-soothing caregivers: Two boys make 'chemo caps' for grandparents

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

It is never too easy for any grandchild to witness grandparents suffering. And when you are not even into your teens, it can be a painful experience. So was with brothers, Samarth Nath (now 17) and Sarthak Nath (now 16).



This was in 2015 when they saw their naani (maternal grandmother) getting afflicted with cancer. The resultant hair loss and lack of any means to cover the head upset the boys no end.



“We couldn’t find any caps designed in a manner that could cover the head properly and make naani look and feel good. We got some from abroad through friends but they were made of polyester and she always complained of itching. We felt sad to see her in the condition,” says Samarth.

This set the two thinking. Why should nothing be available to cover the head of patients who undergo chemotherapy and in fabric that soothes the skin? Something that would look good and elevate their beauty.



“As it is the patients are already under so much stress, and to see the physical appearance going downwards is something which affects their psyche more,” he says. “After naani, we saw our bua (paternal aunt) in the same condition, facing the same issue – of how to cover the head and look presentable,” says Samarth.

The two then came up with the idea of getting into manufacturing cotton caps for cancer patients. And hence was born Chemo Caps.



Remarkably, the two brothers do not depend on their parents alone for sponsoring the cost of fabric and its production. Rather they approach various industries for sponsorships. But the fact that their father is into garment exports business does help.



“We take contacts from dad and approach other businessmen and corporates. And once they understand our sincerity, people do help. Once even Rotary Club sponsored the cost of 500 caps for us,” says Sarthak.

Ably supported the boys held the first distribution camp at AIIMS in New Delhi in April 2019 and till today have already distributed caps to over 2,000 cancer patients not just at AIIMS but also at three hospitals in Nagpur – Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Cancer Care Hospital and Mandhaniya Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.

“The smiles that lit up the face of cancer patients, especially women, when we give them these caps is heavenly and the blessings they give us propels us to do more,” says Samarth. Significantly, the caps are intelligently and sensitively designed by the two brother themselves, and then good part is these do not give an impression of an individual hiding her baldness.

Getting into philanthropic activities at this young an age is worth a praise but they credit it all to their naani who they saw doing social service with vigour.



“We used to visit her house in Nagpur during summer holidays and always saw her working for downtrodden with much zeal,” says Sarthak. This perhaps planted a seed of social work in them.

The two are now also trying to rope in more of their schoolmates at Sanskriti School, Chankyapuri in their initiative, for which they have also written in their school magazine.



This apart, they also launched a website, chemocaps.co.in, to spread awareness as also sell headgear for chemo patients – caps and scarfs. “Those who can afford can order us online,” says Sarthak.