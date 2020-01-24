Karnataka hospital performs free-of-cost spinal cord operation on 24-year-old

Home Good News

The hospital is the first in the state to perform such an operation, the hospital chief medical officer Dr Eshwar Savadi told TNIE on Friday. 

Published: 24th January 2020

Doctors performed successful operation of spinal cord on a 24-year-old youth in Gangavati of Koppal district on Friday.

Doctors performed successful operation of spinal cord on a 24-year-old youth in Gangavati of Koppal district on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: A taluk hospital in Gangavati on Friday performed spinal cord operation successfully on 24-year-old Hosakerappa from Nellodi village of Ballari district.

The operation was free of cost under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana.

The hospital is the first in the state to perform such an operation, the hospital chief medical officer Dr Eshwar Savadi told TNIE on Friday. 

The doctors Salauddin Khalid, M D Renukaradhya, Sujata and Shivaraj Patil performed the procedure, which could have cost lakhs of rupees to the patient in private hospitals, he pointed out.

The patient is doing well and he will be discharged after post-operation observation, he said. 

In yet another first, the hospital doctors had also performed total knee and hip replacement operations in the second week of this month.

Recently, senior civil judge Anita G of JMFC court in Gangavati of Koppal district also underwent uterus surgery successfully at this 100-bed hospital.

Eshwar Savadi said Gangavati registers the highest number of safe and secure birth deliveries among taluk hospitals in the state.

The hospital aims at facilitating qualitative service not only to dignitaries but also to common people, he added.

