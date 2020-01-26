Home Good News

Transwoman journalist Heidi Saadia ties the knot on Republic Day in Kerala

Heidi Saadia is the foster daughter of transgender makeup artist Renju Ranjimar and Atharv Mohan is the foster son of transgender couple Ishaan Shan and Surya.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Transgender couple Heidi Saadia, Arthav Mohan at TDM Hall in Ernakulam on Sunday.

Transgender couple Heidi Saadia, Arthav Mohan at TDM Hall in Ernakulam on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

ERNAKULAM: Heidi Saadia, a trans woman journalist, tied knot with Arthav Mohan at TDM Hall situated here on the Republic Day on Sunday.

The wedding was jointly organised by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust and Ernakulam NSS Karayogam.

Heidi Saadia is the foster daughter of transgender makeup artist Renju Ranjimar and Atharv Mohan is the foster son of transgender couple Ishaan K. Shan and Surya.

He is an accountant in a private company in Thiruvananthapuram and a native of Haripad in the state.

This is the fourth transgender marriage under the Special Marriage Act in Kerala.

