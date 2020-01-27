80 km in 50 minutes, Karnataka ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: Thanks to the timely help of police and the driving skill of an ambulance driver, newborn twins are now alive.



The police from two districts- Haveri and Dharwad-helped an ambulance to reach 80 km distance in less than 50 minutes, as a result, saving the twins.



Lakshmi gave birth to twins at Haveri district hospital on Monday. Due to health issues of the babies, doctors referred the newborns to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.



It was a well-organised road plan in which Haveri police escorted the ambulance from district hospital to Shiggaon and then Shiggaon police till Hubballi and Hubballi traffic police escorted the ambulance till KIMS hospital.



The newborn twins had to be taken to the hospital for treatment within an hour. To facilitate fast movement, hospital authorities informed the police about the severity of the case.



Haveri police then escorted the ambulance driver, Toufiq Pathan, and followed them at the maximum speed. The Haveri police informed the same to Shiggaon and Hubballi police who escorted the ambulance till the hospital.



Thanks to the timely help of police that saved lives of newborn twins.



Now the newborns are out of danger and are being treated in Hubbali's KIMS hospital.