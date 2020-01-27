Home Good News

80 km in 50 minutes, Karnataka ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins

Haveri police escorted the ambulance driver, Toufiq Pathan, and followed them at maximum speed due to which the newborn twins reached the hospital right on time for their treatment.  

Published: 27th January 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: Thanks to the timely help of police and the driving skill of an ambulance driver, newborn twins are now alive. 

The police from two districts- Haveri and Dharwad-helped an ambulance to reach 80 km distance in less than 50 minutes, as a result, saving the twins.

Lakshmi gave birth to twins at Haveri district hospital on Monday. Due to health issues of the babies, doctors referred the newborns to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

It was a well-organised road plan in which Haveri police escorted the ambulance from district hospital to Shiggaon and then Shiggaon police till Hubballi and Hubballi traffic police escorted the ambulance till KIMS hospital.

The newborn twins had to be taken to the hospital for treatment within an hour. To facilitate fast movement, hospital authorities informed the police about the severity of the case.

Haveri police then escorted the ambulance driver, Toufiq Pathan, and followed them at the maximum speed. The Haveri police informed the same to Shiggaon and Hubballi police who escorted the ambulance till the hospital.

Thanks to the timely help of police that saved lives of newborn twins.

Now the newborns are out of danger and are being treated in Hubbali's KIMS hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haveri Toufiq Pathan
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp