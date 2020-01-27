Bengaluru children write postcards to soldiers, send them their love

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a unique creation for this year’s Republic Day, school children displayed the tricolour made out of around 5,000 postcards they wrote to soldiers.

One side of the postcards had messages written to soldiers in Siachen thanking them for their service to the country while the other side was painted with colours of the national flag. The project was the brainchild of city-based NGO Aorta Foundation whose staff spoke to children of government schools in the past year about soldiers.

"Many students were thrilled to learn more about soldiers. After knowing what they do, students started writing postcards. Those which were written very early were stored with us and used on Republic day. The idea is to create a record for the largest national flag collage made with postcards," said Vishakh Venkat, founder of Aorta Foundation. The postcards will be sent to Siachen in a week.

WHAT THE CHILDREN HAD TO SAY