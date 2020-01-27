Home Good News

In Tamil Nadu's Theni district, youth train themselves with martial spirit to join armed forces

Boys and girls in the village start training from a young age itself, not unlike the ancient Spartans, whose valour colours the history.

Published: 27th January 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By S Raja
Express News Service

THENI: Dharmapuri, a sleepy little village some 14 kilometres from Theni, is one of those hinterland hamlets known for its rustic charm. However, coursing beneath its arcadian appearance is a strong martial spirit that is the pride of the villagers.

For generations, it has sent hundreds of brave men and women to the country’s military and paramilitary forces; tales of their brave deeds inspiring the next generation to serve the nation. Even as we speak, 400 jawans from this village ensure that we are safe.

Boys and girls in the village start training from a young age itself, not unlike the ancient Spartans, whose valour colours the history. The village ground is the arena where they toughen their mind and body. Youth dedicate their evenings not to binge-watching but to blood, sweat and tears; their focus an impenetrable fortress. Overseeing their training are village elders -- retired military personnel determined to get the best out them.

Every jawan, returning home on leave, also trains the youth and inspire them to join the forces. One of them opens up to the TNIE, “Joining the Indian Army was a dream from childhood and now I am living my dream.” It is the camaraderie among the youth, including serving jawans, that is another aspect of the village. “Nothing can describe the happiness one feels when he finds his brothers”  

Parental support

Most parents in the village oblige their wards’ wish to undergo training and prepare themselves for recruitment. To them, this is a matter of pride. Speaking to TNIE, Selvam, a retired Army officer, said that youth from the village dream of joining the forces and serve the country. “Many of the village
elders are retired army personnel, and tradition of sending youth to the forces continues to this day.”

Starting young

Boys and girls in the village start training from a young age itself. The village ground is the arena where they toughen their mind and body. Youth dedicate their evenings not to binge-watching but to blood, sweat and tears. Overseeing their training are village elders — retired military personnel

