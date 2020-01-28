Doctors go beyond call of duty to treat ailing woman in Odisha village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Republic Day was another hard day at work for doctors Abhisek Nayak, J Dipak and Durga Davan of Tumulibandh Community Health Centre (CHC).

The doctors along with their assistants trekked 4 km to malaria-infested Sandhebangango village to conduct health check-ups of locals. The team collected blood samples and distributed medicines among the villagers.

Besides, they carried a villager Rajani Digal on a stretcher to Karakudupa from where she was taken to the CHC in a vehicle.

The remote village is one of hundreds in the district which do not have access to basic amenities and motorable road.

The nearest health centre at Tumulibandh is located 17 km from the village and vehicles can reach up to Karakudupa, 4 km away.

In 2018, a doctor Yagnadatta Rath trekked over two km through dense forest and crossed a river to help a tribal women deliver safely a child in a village in Tumulibandh block.