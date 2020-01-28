Home Good News

Doctors go beyond call of duty to treat ailing woman in Odisha village

The remote village is one of hundreds in the district which do not have access to basic amenities and motorable road. 

Published: 28th January 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rajani Digal being carried on a stretcher to Karakadupa

Rajani Digal being carried on a stretcher to Karakadupa. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Republic Day was another hard day at work for doctors Abhisek Nayak, J Dipak and Durga Davan of Tumulibandh Community Health Centre  (CHC). 

The doctors along with their assistants trekked 4 km to malaria-infested Sandhebangango village to conduct health check-ups of locals. The team collected blood samples and distributed medicines among the villagers.

Besides, they carried a villager Rajani Digal on a stretcher to Karakudupa from where she was taken to the CHC in a vehicle. 

The remote village is one of hundreds in the district which do not have access to basic amenities and motorable road. 

The nearest health centre at Tumulibandh is located 17 km from the village and vehicles can reach up to Karakudupa, 4 km away. 

In 2018, a doctor Yagnadatta Rath trekked over two km through dense forest and crossed a river to help a tribal women deliver safely a child in a village in Tumulibandh block. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tumulibandh Community Health Centre Odisha doctors trek Odisha doctors service
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp