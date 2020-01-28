Three government hospitals in Vellore to get Central funds thanks to NQAS certification

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Three government hospitals in the combined Vellore district are going to get a big boost to the healthcare facilities and infrastructure as they will be receiving Central funds after being certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme.

Passing a strict regimen of multiple level assessment from self to national, 'three government hospitals (GHs) in Tirupathur, Ambur and Sholingur located in the combined Vellore district have received the NQAS certification following successful completion of the rigours of assessment module from self to national level,' Yasmin, Joint Director of Medical Services, told The New Indian Express.

In fact, the process was set in motion in March 2017, since then the hospitals were subjected to self-assessment, peer assessment and state and national level assessments on the healthcare facilities offered, manpower and the infrastructure of the concerned hospitals.

The assessment was completed in June last year, and subsequently the three hospitals cleared the test. However, the certificate was issued in December 2019, official sources noted.

The GH in Tirupathur is a 210-bedded hospital widely catering to the healthcare needs of people mostly from rural areas. Ambur has 109 beds and Sholingur is with 96 beds.

These hospitals will receive Rs 10,000 per bed-per year, for a period of five years from the coming financial year. After the end of the five year period, they can renew after fulfilling the quality norms.

'Combined Vellore is the only district in the State to get the NQAS certification for three hospitals simultaneously,' Yasmin noted.

Across Tamil Nadu, 25 hospitals, including 13 district headquarters hospitals and 12 sub-district hospitals, received the NQAS certification which is aimed at enhancing the quality of service and satisfaction level of users of government healthcare services.

They stated that continuous steps are being taken to improve the quality of healthcare offered to the public in government hospitals in combined Vellore district and noted that the district headquarters hospital in Wallajah was recently awarded with Laqshya certificate for better facilities offered at the labour ward and operation theatre.