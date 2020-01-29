Home Good News

Bangladesh to release eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh today

The AP Fishermen Youth Federation appealed to the State government to provide financial assistance to the families of the fishermen.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Trapped fishermen, Fisherman boat

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eight fishermen from Tippalavalasa in Vizianagaram district, who were arrested on October 8 in Bangladesh for illegally entering its territorial waters, will be released on Wednesday, as per Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Youth Federation honorary president Narasinga Rao.

He was addressing a meeting with the family members of the fishermen here on Tuesday. Later briefing newsmen, Narsinga Rao said the boat ‘Amrutha’ with the fishermen aboard drifted off to Bangladesh on October 8 due to engine failure. 

"As soon as the boat entered Bangladesh territorial waters, the Bangladesh Coast Guard took the fishermen into custody and took possession of the boat. The same was conveyed to the AP Fishermen Youth Federation president Vasupalli Janaki Ram. He took up the issue with Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana and he informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others," Narasinga Rao said. 

Janaki Ram appealed to the State government to provide financial assistance to the families of the fishermen and also to the boat owner as the fishing boat has been completely damaged. "It takes about Rs 4 lakh to get a new boat. Even the families of the fishermen involved do not have an alternative livelihood and they are making both ends meet with difficulty for the past three months," Yellaji, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Youth Federation, said.

The federation members and the family members of the fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Vizag MP, Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and the Chief Minister for securing early release of the fishermen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Youth Federation Andhra Pradesh fishermen AP fishermen Bangladesh Bangladesh fishermen release
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp