Bangladesh to release eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eight fishermen from Tippalavalasa in Vizianagaram district, who were arrested on October 8 in Bangladesh for illegally entering its territorial waters, will be released on Wednesday, as per Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Youth Federation honorary president Narasinga Rao.

He was addressing a meeting with the family members of the fishermen here on Tuesday. Later briefing newsmen, Narsinga Rao said the boat ‘Amrutha’ with the fishermen aboard drifted off to Bangladesh on October 8 due to engine failure.

"As soon as the boat entered Bangladesh territorial waters, the Bangladesh Coast Guard took the fishermen into custody and took possession of the boat. The same was conveyed to the AP Fishermen Youth Federation president Vasupalli Janaki Ram. He took up the issue with Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana and he informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others," Narasinga Rao said.

Janaki Ram appealed to the State government to provide financial assistance to the families of the fishermen and also to the boat owner as the fishing boat has been completely damaged. "It takes about Rs 4 lakh to get a new boat. Even the families of the fishermen involved do not have an alternative livelihood and they are making both ends meet with difficulty for the past three months," Yellaji, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Youth Federation, said.

The federation members and the family members of the fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Vizag MP, Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and the Chief Minister for securing early release of the fishermen.