Three Tamil Nadu polytechnic students land jobs in Japanese firm Nissei Electric

The students will fly to Japan and Vietnam for three to four months of training, before taking up their jobs in Chennai. 

Published: 29th January 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Education Minister R Kamalakannan lauded the three students for their achievement.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Three diploma students of a government polytechnic college in Karaikal have been recruited by Nissei Electric, a Japanese electric and electronic manufacturing company.

S Priya, studying Instrumentation and Control Engineering, K Kalaivani, studying Electronics and Communication Engineering and R Vijaya, who completed Instrumentation and Control Engineering last year from Women’s’ Polytechnic College in Karaikalmedu were selected in the campus recruitment drive. 

Nissei Electric is based in Iwata of Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan.

The campus drive was conducted in December 2019. Nissei Electric Executive Director Hidehiko Kirino and the company’s nodal HR manager RC Venkatesh led the placement interviews at the college, for which 50 students appeared. 

The company has reportedly sent the offer letters to the three students, who have accepted it.  

All three girls hail from humble backgrounds. Priya’s father is a painter from Thirunallar, Kalaivani’s father is a farmer from Poovam and Vijaya’s father is a labourer in TR Pattinam.

Comments





