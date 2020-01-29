Tiruchy cadet Reshma strikes gold at Republic Day camp

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Flight Cadet R Reshma won a gold medal in the All India Best Cadet Senior Wing (Air) category at the Republic Day Camp 2020.

Resham, a native of Tiruchy, represented Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her and presented her the gold medal.

Reshma is a second-year B.Sc Chemistry student of Bishop Heber College. Reshma said 'hard work helped her achieve this feat.'

'My coaches encouraged me. I first had to compete in the Tiruchy group, then in six groups from Tamil Nadu and then at the national level. We have an inter-group competition. After clearing that, there are six more steps - written exams, group discussion, interview, drill, firing, extracurricular and extempore,' said Reshma.

Immanuel Sahayaraj, Reshma’s NCC officer from the college, said, 'I think she is the first cadet from Tiruchy to win the best cadet award.'



Reshma hopes to join the Air Force after college. For this Army kid, NCC was a natural choice.



'My father is in the Army and asked me to join NCC and I randomly signed up. It has changed my life. It brings out the best in you and helps you realise your potential. I never participated in anything before NCC. It gives you good exposure,' said Reshma.