Home Good News

Tiruchy cadet Reshma strikes gold at Republic Day camp

Reshma is a second-year B.Sc Chemistry student of  Bishop Heber College and said 'hard work helped her achieve this feat.'

Published: 29th January 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Resham and presented her the gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Resham and presented her the gold medal.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Flight Cadet R Reshma won a gold medal in the All India Best Cadet Senior Wing (Air) category at the Republic Day Camp 2020. 

Resham, a native of Tiruchy, represented Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her and presented her the gold medal.

Reshma is a second-year B.Sc Chemistry student of  Bishop Heber College. Reshma said 'hard work helped her achieve this feat.'

'My coaches encouraged me. I first had to compete in the Tiruchy group, then in six groups from Tamil Nadu and then at the national level. We have an inter-group competition. After clearing that, there are six more steps - written exams, group discussion, interview, drill, firing, extracurricular and extempore,' said Reshma.

Immanuel Sahayaraj, Reshma’s NCC officer from the college, said, 'I think she is the first cadet from Tiruchy to win the best cadet award.'

Reshma hopes to join the Air Force after college. For this Army kid, NCC was a natural choice. 

'My father is in the Army and asked me to join NCC and I randomly signed up. It has changed my life. It brings out the best in you and helps you realise your potential. I never participated in anything before NCC. It gives you good exposure,' said Reshma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Reshma All India Best Cadet Senior Wing Republic Day Camp 2020 Narendra Modi
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp