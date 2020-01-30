Home Good News

Taking cues from Telugu states, Punjab jails all set to turn into enterprise hubs

The Bathinda Central Jail would specialize in manufacturing interlocking tiles and mustard oil, while women inmates in Ludhiana will make sanitary napkins.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is all set to follow the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana model in setting up a Prison Development Board (PDB), which will train inmates in livelihood skills.

Jail department officials said the government is examining a proposal in this regard which could get the state cabinet’s approval at its next meeting.

As per the plan, Punjab wishes to introduce prisoners to manufacturing units within jails, which will produce bakery items, mustard oil, interlocking tiles, soft toys, quilts and sanitary napkins among others.

The funds generated from the public sale of such products under brand ‘PJ’ (Punjab Jails), will be utilised for the welfare of prisoners and the development of jails.

“Once the prison development board is formed, the jail department need not depend on the state for budget sanctions. The money earned would be fully devoted to the welfare of prisoners,” said a senior official.

He said, presently the earnings from jail initiatives and running the factories is deposited in the government treasury.

The same money is budgeted by the government for jail upkeep. However, the earnings will now remain with the board to plan its own income and expenses.”

With the proposal on an anvil, there are plans to establish bakery units in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur Central jails where biscuits, bread and cakes will be made.

The Bathinda Central Jail would specialize in manufacturing interlocking tiles and mustard oil, while women inmates in Ludhiana will make sanitary napkins.

Amritsar has been designated to produce carpets and soft toys with women in Patiala and Bathinda producing Phulkari work. Ferozepur and Ludhiana jails will even produce fine rugs.

Meanwhile, an LED manufacturing facility has been made operational in the Kapurthala jail where inmates assemble these lights and earn between Rs 10 and Rs  20 per piece.

