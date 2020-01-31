East Central Railway converts abandoned coach into a cafeteria in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In an innovative move, the East Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation opened a cafeteria for the employees of Danapur Coaching Depot at Danapur inside an old abandoned coach on Friday.

The coach not only has mesmerising interiors but is also the first of its kind canteen opened in the ECR.

Chairman of Women Welfare Organisation Kaumudi Trivedi inaugurated the cafeteria in a coach rendered 'useless' in 2019.

According to the chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar, a water recycling plant is one of the facilities, which has been provided in the cafeteria.

'This cafeteria developed in a rendered coach will cater the needs of around 500 employees of Danapur Coaching Depot', Kumar said, adding that sitting arrangements of coach have been converted into cosy seats.

