Bengal sets up 'warriors' clubs' to beat Covid fear, announces free food, lodging for survivors

The initiative, said to be first of its kind in India, was taken in the wake of a series of complaints of social ostracism and non-cooperation by the neighbours of Covid-19 patients.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a unique move to beat the fear of coronavirus infection, the West Bengal government has decided to set up Covid-19 Warriors’ Club in every district involving those successfully won the battle against the disease. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed home secretary Alapan Banerjee to set up such units across the state and offer the "warriors" monthly financial grant and their free food and accommodation.

"The survivors of the disease will be the face of the administration. They will share their experience of survival of the infection physically and psychologically to win the battle. We will use them to boost up the confidence of both the patients and their families. Besides, they will also aware the neighbours of a patient that Covid-19 is like any other disease and winning battle against it is not a tough one," said an official of the state home department.

In Murshidabad district, a warriors’ club has already been set up comprising 60 persons, who won the battle against the virus infection. ‘’Among them, 10 will work at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, 10 in Malda Medical College and Hospitals and rest 40 will be working in hospitals in Kolkata,’’ said the official. The district has 176 survivors.

In West Bengal, a total of 12,528 persons recovered and returned home from hospitals till date after they successfully won the battle against Covid-19. "We interacted with a section of the survivors and all of them narrated how did they and their family members suffer the most traumatic experience in the society during the treatment period. Their neighbours either tried to or ostracised their families. So we want to use them to overcome the Covid-19 phobia among the people because they were directly hit by the pandemic," said an official of the state health department, adding, "The survivors also narrated us how did their will-power help them to recover. We will also engage them to interact with Covid-19 patients under treatment."

Sources in the state home department said many of the survivors agreed to join us. "They told us that if their experience will put a smile on the faces of Covid-19 patients and their family members, they will come forward. We are shortlisting the names of survivors district wise to set up the Warriors’Clubs," the official said.

