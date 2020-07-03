'A failure of teachers': Kozhikode school stands by lone ‘failed’ student

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: This is the 100th year of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Madapally in Kozhikode district and its students are mostly from the underprivileged strata of society. Naturally, teachers and Parent-Teacher Association members wished to celebrate the centenary year with cent per cent results in SSLC examinations and they had put in a lot of efforts to achieve that. However, when the results came on Tuesday, all 435 students got through except one. Shockingly, that student was not among the “weaker” students identified by the school.

However, rather than sitting disappointed, the headmaster and teachers soon realised the plight of the student and made all efforts to make him comfortable.“I did not call any of the 434 students who passed the SSLC examinations but him. He failed only in Mathematics paper. When I spoke with him over phone, I was grief-stricken and gloomy.

"I was confident of passing in all subjects, Sir. I don’t know what happened’ were his words,” said headmaster V P Prabhakaran. The HM consoled him and offered all support. The boy was asked to come to the school the next day and he submitted the application for revaluation, upon the insistence of teachers.

‘His failure meant the failure of us teachers as well’

“When I spoke to his mother, she asked, ‘Was my son the only one who got failed, Sir?’ I was terribly disturbed and got an insight into what he and his family were going through. His failure meant the failure of us teachers as well,” added Prabhakaran. The HM’s post regarding this has gone viral on Facebook ever since.

The boy’s class teacher, Sreeja K P, says she called him half-a-dozen times on Tuesday to console him. “His sister said he was lying on bed out of grief. I frequently called her to find out how he was doing. We all had a sigh of relief when we saw him at the school the next day,” said Sreeja.

The school had identified nine students who were very weak in studies and had held separate morning and night classes and special programmes for a year. All of them passed the exams. “Like him, we also firmly believe that he would pass in the Mathematics paper during revaluation. If not, we would stand by him to clear the Save A Year examination. Surely, he has not failed in any of the examinations,” said Sreeja.