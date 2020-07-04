Compassion speaks: TNIE lensman plays Good Samaritan for ailing elderly man

By Express News Service

When Express lensman Martin Louis came across this elderly man lying outside a hospital, he did not think twice before lending a helping hand. “Immediately I informed the traffic police near the hospital who came forward for help and called the ambulance service.

Luckily, a doctor was passing by in his car and we asked for his help. The doctor then nursed the wounds,” said the lensman giving an insight into what happened there.

Finally the ambulance arrived. This gentleman dressed in a brown shirt was kind enough to provide clothes for him and then with the help of people present there the old man was taken to a nearby bus stand and was provided food by traffic police