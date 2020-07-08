STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

18 women run their own red gram factory in Telangana

Finance Minister Harish Rao will inaugurate a lentil stall, run by women from Mittapally village, at the Siddipet Integrated Market on Wednesday.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

The women from Mittapally village in Siddipet district at their red gram factory

The women from Mittapally village in Siddipet district at their red gram factory

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister Harish Rao will inaugurate a lentil stall, run by women from Mittapally village, at the Siddipet Integrated Market on Wednesday. The stall is a result of the sheer will of 18 women from the village and assistance from public representatives.

Harish Rao’s had earlier promised to provide financial assistance to women who wanted to produce good variety lentil and bring it into the market. He shared his idea with women from Mittapally Mandal headquarters in Siddipet constituency.

Following this, the 18 women formed a group, invested Rs 10,000 each and raised Rs 1.8 lakh. Village sarpanch Vanga Laxmi further provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. The women purchased a lentil splitting and cleaning machine. Mittapally SBI officials then sanctioned a loan of Rs 10 lakh. The women then purchased red gram from neighbouring villages at the support price of Rs 5,800 per quintal. Until recently, the women were selling finished lentils in Siddipet and markets in other areas.

However, seeing their interest, Harish Rao directed Markfed officials to sell them 250 quintals of lentils at Rs 4,200 per quintal. They then started selling 6 kg of red gram for Rs 500. While the price of red gram in the open market is Rs 90, these women have been selling it for Rs 80 per kg. Harish Rao then sanctioned the stall at the Siddipet Integrated Market for the women to sell their products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddipet gram factory
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp