No caste, creed: Mysuru group gives dignified farewell for all

By Express News Service

MYSURU: When cases of poor handling of Covid-19 bodies are being reported, a group of Good Samaritans has formed a team to ensure a dignified burial or cremation for those succumbing to the virus in Mysuru.A few members of the Muslim community have come forward to ensure a safe and proper burial of victims belonging to all communities. They took up the initiative looking at the increasing number of deaths. They are a team of 20 volunteers who have two ambulances, PPE kits and a helpline.

According to corporator Syed Hasratulla Khan, the group was formed after a discussion with former city mayor Ayub Khan and corporator Arif Hussain and they are waiting for a go-ahead from the officials.A few days ago, the team had performed the last rites of a corona victim at the graveyard near Tipu Circle where a separate area has been identified and an exclusive entrance for such cases has been set.Khan said they have identified three areas for the burial and cremation including the one at Vijayanagara as per the wishes and religious sentiments of the victims.

“There is a proposal for a site to bury such bodies, and currently, bodies are shifted in the MCC’s van. There is a proposal to have a dedicated ambulance for the purpose,” he said.He said currently, the D group employees of the department with the help of volunteers are performing the last rites of the victims. They are considering a proposal to outsource it.District family welfare officer Shiraz Ahmed said that in Mysuru several groups are volunteering for burial and cremation of Covid victims.

Midnight protest at burial ground

Karwar: Karwar witnessed a midnight protest after authorities decided to bury a man who died from Covid-19. The 47-year-old Sirsi native was moved to a Covid ward in Karwar, where he died. His family members refused to accept the body, and the corporation decided to bury him at a graveyard. Hundreds gathered at the spot and objected, backed by former MLA Satish Sail. Authorities finally cremated the body.