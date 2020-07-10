'Women on Wheels': This Hyderabad start-up is for women, by women for their safe travel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women on Wheels, a start-up born in Hyderabad that kicked off right before the COVID pandemic hit, aims at providing a safe travelling option for woman passengers. The cabs will be driven by women, who also get a shot at stable employment.

The start-up was launched in late March this year. However, due to the pandemic it had to put its services on hold. Born at Telangana’s women’s tech incubator, WomenOnWheels has also managed to gain support from automobile giants such as Maruti Suzuki and the Women and Child Development Department.

Speaking to Express, Deepthi Ravvula, CEO of WeHub said, “The start-up had to take a break due to Covid, but they are back to providing service with same enthusiasm. Currently, the start-up has four cabs, with four women drivers. The services can be accessed only by women passengers via their app.”