Deepthi Anjanachar: The Class XII topper with big dreams from a family of dropouts

After sharing the fourth position in the science stream with three other students in the IIPUC exams by scoring 593 marks out of 600, Deepthi is now determined to become a scientist. 

Published: 14th July 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Deepthi TMK with her mother.

Deepthi TMK with her mother. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Deepthi Anjanachar is soft spoken to the point of being inconspicuous at times. But beneath it all is a steely determination to excel.

Nobody in her family including her brother has studied beyond class XII. Deepthi, though, is dreaming big.

After sharing the fourth position in the science stream with three other students in the IIPUC exams by scoring 593 marks out of 600, she is now determined to become a scientist. 

"Since I had no one to inspire me in particular, I had to inspire myself," she asserted.
 
Neither her father, a class IX dropout, nor her mother passed SSLC. Her older brother dropped out of school after failing in II PUC.

Deepthi's achievement comes even as her father Anjanachar, who has been working in a garage, has been laid low by gangrene brought on by uncontrolled diabetes. He is recuperating at Sri Siddhartha Medical College.

ALSO READ | Forget online classes, teachers in rural Karnataka deliver education at students' doorsteps

Her mother Jayalaksmi TV, a homemaker, on Tuesday accompanied the proud girl with sweets to meet the Vidhaynidhi Independent PU college's secretary Pradeep Kumar as the latter had helped them.

"Alongside her father, in the hospital, she had been attending the online classes to crack the NEET and CET with great determination," remarked Dr Devipriya, her biology teacher.
 
Deepthi scored cent per in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, and 98 in Mathematics. In Kannada, she scored 99 and 96 in her second language English.

She not only wants to become a doctor but also wants to research and discover drugs for life-threatening ailments.

Her proud brother Abhishek, who works with a private company told The New Indian Express, that his younger sister has been fulfilling the dreams of the entire family and he sees her continuing to do so.


 

