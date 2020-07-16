STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sponsored poor students in Kerala clear Class 10 exams by scoring 90% and above

They are all beneficiaries of the scholarship constituted by Raja Raja Varma Foundation under the project Vidyadaan

Published: 16th July 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

The four students of Pragati Academy who scored over 90 per cent in CBSE Class X exams

The four students of Pragati Academy who scored over 90 per cent in CBSE Class X exams. (Photo | Express)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBSE board exam results have brought joy to not just the students and their parents, but also to Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai of the erstwhile Travancore Royal family. Four students of Pragati Academy at Perumbavoor, who are being sponsored by her Raja Raja Varma Foundation under the project Vidyadaan, have all scored over 90 per cent in the CBSE Class X examinations.

“She called to congratulate the school, and said that the students’ victory is a cherry on the cake,” said Indira Rajan, managing director of Pragati Academy. According to her, 50 students of the school who hail from financially backward families are beneficiaries of the foundation established by Gowri Lakshmi Bai in the memory of her late husband.

“Of these 50 students, four were in Class X and all of them passed with 90 per cent and above,” said the MD. According to Arjun C S, one of the students, he joined the school in class VII. “My family was going through tough times. My father met with an accident and lost his eyesight. So he couldn’t continue farming, which meant zero livelihood for us. After I joined the school, I wrote the Vidyadaan scholarship examination conducted by the foundation,” he added.

“I bagged the scholarship and now my family doesn’t have to worry about my fees. My brother also was a scholarship student. He completed Class XII last year. The foundation and its people keep in touch with us regularly and that is what makes this programme so special,” he says.

“Gowri Lakshmi Bai calls up the school to talk to us about our academic progress,” added Niranjana Saji, who is also a beneficiary of the scholarship. “My father is an autorickshaw driver and he finds it tough to make both ends meet. Hence, me bagging the scholarship came as a boon for us,” said Niranjana. Her father Saji C P is also happy that his daughter’s educational expenses till Class XII are taken care of. Niranjana wants to join the Computer Science stream for Class XI.

According to Indira Rajan, the foundation has been conducting scholarship exams at the school since 2016 and covers the educational expenses of students from Class III to XII. “Only those from a financially backward family and possessing great academic potential get picked for the scholarship. Gowri Lakshmi Bai wishes that promising students should not have to lose out on opportunities because their parents can’t afford their education,” she said. Talking to the students, Gowri Lakshmi Bayi said that real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases their self-respect and hence ensures universal brotherhood.

