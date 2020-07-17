Battling all odds, endosulfan victim secures first class in Karnataka Class 12 exams

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Neither a persistent tumour in the nose, nor five operations, could stop 20-year-old Manoj Kumar, an endosulfan victim from Dakshina Kannada, to reach one of his milestones -- passing the second pre university examination with flying colours.

The Class 12 exam was an important step towards his goal to get a job and help his family thrive. He emerged victorious when he secured a first class in the board examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Now, he's looking to secure a government job to help his family, said the director of Seva Bharathi Vidya Chethana, who was among the team of women who helped him study.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Kumar said his immediate goal is to get his hearing aid fixed, which costs Rs 10,000 but is an absolute necessity. During the examination, he said, he could just about manage with the hearing. He had sought the help of a scribe to write his papers. His mother, Devaki, a beedi worker, however, adds that another operation for his tumour which may cost lakhs is a priority.

Despite a 75 percent physical disability, he independently used to travel four kilometres by bus to get his hearing aid fixed. His ordeal increased when the public transport stopped during the lockdown and each visit to fix his hearing aid cost them quite a bit owing to hired transport.

After coming to know about the advertisement in the paper and with support from the institution, Kumar applied to the women and child welfare department for a job in Kadaba taluk, she said, adding that now it's wait and watch for them.