Young IPS couple, posted in Vijayawada, defeats COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A young IPS couple have emerged victorious against COVID-19 by restricting themselves to home and strictly following the medication prescribed by doctors. Soon after Vikrant Patil, DCP, Vijayawada, and his wife M Deepika, Disha Special Officer, tested negative for COVID-19, they met DGP D Gautam Sawang, who congratulated the couple.

The DGP interacted with them and enquired about the process they followed to defeat the coronavirus. The DGP also congratulated other cops across the state who beat the virus and resumed duties on Friday. He urged the police to stay strong during the pandemic and strive to curb the spread of corona.

Speaking to TNIE, DCP Vikrant Patil said he tested positive first and later his wife Deepika contracted the virus. "When she (Deepika) started feeling symptoms of COVID-19 a week ago, we decided to get tested. The results were positive and we went into home quarantine and worked from home. My wife will be in home quarantine for another week," the DCP added.