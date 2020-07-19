STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help pours in for driver found begging with terminally ill son

He pleaded the people to generously donate in his bank account to help him meet his daily expenses and medical bills of his son. Flooded with aid, he thanked the public in an audio message later.

SRINAGAR: Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, a bus driver who was seen begging on the streets of Srinagar with his terminally ill son on his lap, has received so much monetary help that he has appealed to the public to stop donating. A video of Sheikh appealing for help had gone viral on social media on Friday.

He pleaded with the people to generously donate in his bank account to help him meet his daily expenses and medical bills of his son. Flooded with aid, he thanked the public in an audio message a day later.

“I appeal to the people to stop making further donations in my bank account as I have received the amount that will take care of my needs and treatment of my son,” he said.

Living in a single-room house with three children, Sheikh was forced to beg for the treatment of his son as he has been jobless owing to two lockdown in Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Buses, mini-buses, cabs and other means of public transport were grounded after the strict lockdown imposed by the government after August 5.

They were again grounded after March 19 this year following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I am not a beggar but a bus driver. I have not earned a penny from many months to meet my family needs and medical expenses of my son. The current circumstances have forced me into begging,” said Sheikh, a resident of Shoolipora, Budgam.

He said he had no agricultural land or any other means of income. All-Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association president Shabir Ahmad Matt said transporters had incurred heavy losses owing to the lockdowns.

He said there were 40,000 cabs, 12,000 three wheelers, 1,200 buses, 7,000 mini buses about 5,000-8,000 other passenger vehicles in the Valley. About 1.50 lakh families are associated with the transport sector.

Matt said most of the transporters are jobless and penniless since August 5. Many were selling fruits in their buses, some doing manual work and some menial jobs to eke out a living.  

Matt said a transporter who owns a bus has to shelve out Rs 11,000 every month, Rs 9,000 on insurance and Rs 2,000 on road tax despite the fact that his vehicle was lying idle since August 5.

