STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

With the light inside, this Kerala girl challenges limitations with determination

True to her role model, Shilpa Ravichandran, a student of Sreekrishnapuram Higher Secondary School secured A + in all subjects in the Plus-II examinations.

Published: 19th July 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Ravichandran.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing," said US author Helen Keller who was the first hearing-impaired and visually-challenged person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree.

True to her role model, Shilpa Ravichandran, a student of Sreekrishnapuram Higher Secondary School secured A + in all subjects in the Plus-II examinations.

Daughter of Ravichandran, a carpenter, and Vasanthakumari, a housewife, Shilpa did not let her shortcomings hamper her ambitions to outshine many others to excel in her examinations.

"I had completed my studies up to the Class VII at Helen Keller Centenary Memorial Model School for the Blind at Kottapuram. I joined Sreekrishnapuram HSS in Class VIII where I was the only visually-challenged girl in the class, who came from a different school. My classmates had opted for Thottara HSS to continue their studies. But still, I felt at home as all the teachers and students were so
friendly," Shilpa told TNIE.

My mother used to read the lessons for me and I used to write it down in Braille script. In Plus-I, I could secure A+ in only two subjects. But in the second year, with the help of resource teacher Sreeja and other teachers, I was able to thoroughly learn and write all the subjects, added Shilpa of Murichira, Mannampatta in Sreekrishnapuram, who had secured A+ in all subjects except for one
in the SSLC exams.

Recalling his student, R T Biju, a teacher at the Helen Keller School, said usually no one would opt for commerce stream with computer applications for their Plus-II course since it involves calculations. But Shilpa dared to take the plunge since she was confident.

Biju says that at home, Shilpa's parents often ask her the mobile numbers of their relatives and friends instead of checking the directory. She has an excellent memory which makes her stand apart. At the state-level special school work experience mela, she had bagged many prizes for her craft works in bamboo. Moreover, we had taken her along with other students to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Silent Valley National Park and also Mahabaleshwar in Pune to give her much exposure, he said.

"Sreekrishnapuram block panchayat gave me a laptop and it was very helpful in doing my accounting lab works. It was equipped with screen reading software. I had written the examinations with the help of a scribe who should not be above ninth standard," said Shilpa.

Shilpa said she is yet to decide on her future plans and most probably she would opt for a degree course. Her elder brother Shashikumar is an ITI student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Helen Keller
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp