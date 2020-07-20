STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

The farmer had actually shot into fame a couple of years ago when the horticulture department had picked his farm for the mango picking tourism.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The rain that lashed Madhugiri taluk on Sunday night changed the fortune of Anjinappa, a mango farmer. His huge farm pond, which is of 1 crore litre capacity filled to its brim.

Anjinappa, a BE (Civil), hails from Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. He had invested Rs 13 lakh including Rs 5.5 lakh subsidy from the horticulture department.

The 180X180 foot pond with 15-foot depth overflew following the incessant rains.

"Now I am more than happy that the water stored would be sufficient for a year for 4,000 mango trees and moreover my borewells also got recharged", Anjinappa said, suggesting that the farmers should dig such ponds to overcome water scarcity.

The farmer had actually shot into fame a couple of years ago when the horticulture department had picked his farm for the mango picking tourism.

"This time, due to Covid-19 situation that (mango picking tourism) did not happen but I managed to do doorstep delivery at apartments in Bengaluru and did not incur any loss", he revealed.

A record rainfall
Tumakuru received an average of record 24 mm rains. Kunigal had the highest rainfall (43 mm) followed by Koratagere (40 mm) and Madhugiri (35).

"Almost all the taluks received the rains and it's a single-day record since January for the district", informed joint director for agriculture Rajasulochana quoting the statistics from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tumakuru Karnataka rain mango farmer Anjinappa
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp