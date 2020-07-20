Trapped in Jharkhand during lockdown, virologist providing free services in Dhanbad

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Creating an example for others, virologist Ritika Kumari, currently pursuing her research work at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-Kolkata, has been serving non-stop at Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad for the last three months without taking a single penny from the hospital authorities.

When cases of coronavirus started increasing in April, Ritika, who was in Dhanbad to visit her parents met PMCH Principal and offered her services in the microbiology laboratory, which was readily accepted by him after taking consent from higher officials.

After doing her bachelor's in biotechnology and master's in clinical virology from Manipal University, she moved to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, and started working as a research assistant. She had come down to Dhanbad to meet her parents when the lockdown was announced in the country. Later, she decided to contribute to the society rather than sitting back at home.

Ritika said initially her parents didn't approve her decision, but later she succeeded in convincing them with. Her father, Gyaneshwar Kumar is a senior executive manager with BCCL, while mother Sunita Thakur is a housewife.

“Testing is being done everywhere, and since I already was working as a Research Assistant at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-Kolkata, I just thought I must also contribute something for the society and contacted the authorities in PMCH expressing my desire to contribute my services as a

volunteer. I thought I could be of some use for them,” said Ritika. Since then, she has been contributing as a virologist and helping others in processing and analyzing the samples for the last three months.

“This is not an end; it’s just the beginning we have to be more prepared before it gets worse. There is nothing anyone else can do; only we can help ourselves right now,” said the Research Associate.

Deputy Commissioner Umashnakar Singh, who came across her during his visit to PMCH on Sunday, was also impressed to see her dedication.

“She has been voluntarily contributing as a microbiologist for the last three months without taking any remuneration. We must salute the passion of such a person. I was so impressed with the dedication that I invited her for a cup of tea.

I have also requested her to find other volunteers to support the health department,” said the Deputy Commissioner. He also directed PMCH authorities to ensure a handsome remuneration for such volunteers.