Narikurava teens beat chickenpox, clear class 12 exam

Teens R Devika and S Madhavan are the toast of the narikurava colony at Pallavarayanpettai near Mayiladuthurai for their determined pursuit of higher education.

Devika and Madhavan with their mentor Krishanaveni (centre) | Express

NAGAPATTINAM: Teens R Devika and S Madhavan are the toast of the Narikurava colony at Pallavarayanpettai near Mayiladuthurai for their determined pursuit of higher education. The two beat odds to clear Class 12 board exams and are set to become first graduates in their respective families.

Devika was down with chickenpox when dates for the boards were announced in March. Undeterred, she appeared for the exams and has secured decent marks. “My mother and I were down with chickenpox, but I was determined and wrote the exams. I am glad to have passed” said Devika, a student at the government school in Needur. She scored 259 out of 600 and wants to pursue a degree in Zoology.

Devika’s life should be an inspiration for others, for she has furrowed all alone. Her father walked out on them when she was barely a week old and her mother Radhika was a minor. Now 33, Radhika used to leave Devika behind with neighbours to sell beads. “I recently learnt that my father is alive and is in Salem but could not meet him,” said Devika.

Madhavan studied in Kittappa Municipal Higher Secondary School in Koranad and scored 231. He is the eldest son of Subramani and Vaijayanthimala. “Preparing for exams was a challenging task as everyone in the family was down with chickenpox. I am glad I cleared the exams. I want to do a course in commerce, and inspire my brothers and sister,” Madhavan said.

The duo’s teachers are basking in its success “We tutored the students at our school in the evenings. Our school is home to all tribal students,” said K Krishanaveni, headmistress of ACCESS Residential School near Mayiladuthurai, who mentored Devika and Madhavan The students also credited their success to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme. “At least 24 students from our colony cleared Class 12, and ten students completed degrees so far,” said R Vijayasundharam, Managing Trustee of NEED Charitable Trust which works closely with Narikurava students.

FIRST TO COLLEGE
The two beat odds to clear Class 12 board exams and are set to become first graduates in their respective families

