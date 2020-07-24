STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance staff in Tamil Nadu turn midwives for woman

The staff there said that the baby’s head was turning, and asked us to go to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital,” said Gopalakrishnan.

Two young ambulance workers, Devabaskaran and Boopathiraja, helped a 23-year-old woman deliver a baby in Pudukkottai on Tuesday | Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In the wee hours of Tuesday, 23-year-old Aishwarya developed labour pain. Her husband Gopalakrishnan and mother rushed her to the Rapussal Primary Health Centre (PHC) from their house in Erakamalipatti. “It was 2 am when we went to the PHC. The staff there said that the baby’s head was turning, and asked us to go to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital,” said Gopalakrishnan.

While they were being taken to the MCH, Aishwarya experienced an excruciating pain. It was then that Devabaskaran, the ambulance driver, and Boopathiraja, the emergency medical technician came to her rescue. They stopped the ambulance and helped Aishwarya deliver her baby boy.

“There are two to three symptoms that we ask the patient to inform us when they experience it. The lives of both the mother and the baby were at stake here, and that is when we decided to proceed with the delivery,” said Boopathiraja.

The new-born’s parents are all praises for the duo. “I could see their struggle while delivering the baby. It was a little complicated, yet they managed it well. They made us feel very comfortable. We will be forever grateful to them,” said Gopalakrishnan.

This is not the duo’s first experience, though. In the past year itself, they had helped with deliveries for over 10 women. They say it is the satisfaction of saving two lives and seeing the smile on the mother’s face that keeps their spirit going.

Pudukkottai Ambulance staff
