STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Goddess in disguise: Udupi woman auto driver turns Good Samaritan, offers free ride to pregnant woman

Rajeevi told The New Indian Express that she learnt to drive an auto rickshaw 20 years ago with the help of her husband who died five years ago due to brain hemorrhage.

Published: 25th July 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeevi standing next to her auto.

Rajeevi standing next to her auto. (Photo | Express)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: A woman auto rickshaw driver from Pernankila in Udupi who doubles as an ASHA worker helped a pregnant woman who was undergoing labour pain on Thursday by offering a free ride to ferry her to the nearest hospital. Rajeevi in the wee hours on Thursday got a call from Srilatha in Pernankila who said that she was having labor pain and that she may need immediate hospitalization.

Pernankila village is located about 18 km away from Udupi city and it lacks basic facilities like good roads and public transport system.

Rajeevi, who so far has offered free rides to about 15 pregnant women in the past in cases of emergency, in the blink of an eye wore her uniform and took Srilatha to the Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital, Udupi in her auto rickshaw.

Srilatha delivered a baby girl on Thursday at around 12 pm. Family members of Srilatha thanking Rajeevi profusely said that Rajeevi came as a goddess in disguise to save the lives of two - mother's and the child's in the time of distress.

Rajeevi told The New Indian Express that she learnt to drive an auto rickshaw 20 years ago with the help of her husband who died five years ago due to brain hemorrhage.

"Though I am not rich, I think it is my duty to help women who are in need of it. My son is searching for a job after his education at Industrial Training Institute and my daughter did her nursing and is now settled in Mumbai after her marriage. So, part of what I earn, I like to spend it on social work like helping the pregnant women," she said.

Rajeevi is an ASHA worker in the morning and drives her auto rickshaw from the afternoon till evening in Pernankila area.

"The mother and child mortality should be declined and that is why I like to work as an ASHA," she said. Rajeevi has also put up a poster on her auto rickshaw through which she has been creating awareness among people about the COVID-19 and how to stay protected against it.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in a twitter post had appreciated the noble work of ASHA health worker and thanked Rajeevi for her great service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajeevi Udupi
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp