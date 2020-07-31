STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher loses job, students gift him tiffin centre in Telangana

Even as he was going through a bitter phase of his life, SSC students of 1997-98 batch got together on WhatsApp and decided to help him.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:42 AM

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: What more does a teacher want than his students joining hands and helping him out when he finds himself in a tight jam?

A wave of relief swept through 52-year-old teacher Hanumanthula Raghu when his students, learning that he lost his job following the imposition of Coronavirus-induced lockdown in the State, set up a shed for him to start a tiffin centre.

Raghu was upset over how he could keep the wolf away from the door when his students arrived to lend him a helping hand. Moved by their gesture, the teacher named the tiffin centre Gurudakshina.

After he lost his job as a teacher in a private school in Korutla in Jagtial district, he found the going tough for him. He has a son who has completed his B.Ed but he too is unemployed after his attempts to make some money in the Gulf came unstuck.

Even as he was going through a bitter phase of his life, SSC students of 1997-98 batch got together on WhatsApp and decided to help him.“I have no words to express my gratitude to my students who came to my rescue,” Raghu said.

He had taught English and Biology as a guest teacher at Rudrangi ZP High School, which his students did not forget.

The shed is almost ready now and he would be starting a new life all over again, running a tiffin centre from it from Sunday. His students also promised to bring in customers to the tiffin centre.

