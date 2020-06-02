Kerala teacher's unique presentation in virtual class wins hearts

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The tiny tots who attended the virtual class telecast on ‘Kite Victers’ channel on Monday were introduced to two new characters --- Thanku cat and Mittu cat. Along with these two imaginary kittens that went viral on day one, the teacher who presented these characters before the students also became a big hit. It is Sai Swetha, the Class 1 teacher of Mudavathur Lower Primary School under the Chombala sub-district in Kozhikode, who has become instantly popular.

Sai’s unique presentation was widely appreciated and video of her online sessions went viral on social media. Commenting on the overwhelming response, Sai said, “I have been trained in Bharatanatyam and Kathakali as well as other art forms. It helps me take classes in a manner that students find interesting. Through jingles and music, I’m able to connect with students and the same was used during the online class.”

According to her, the government’s new initiative gave her a unique opportunity. “The response I got after the first session was overwhelming. Even the students and teachers of my school started calling me after the session,” she said.

Sai is scheduled to engage students again at 10.30 am on Tuesday. She will be taking classes for students through Victers twice a week.