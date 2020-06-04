STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT alumnus startup reaches out to JEE, NEET aspirants struggling in COVID-19 lockdown

Edvizo, an IIT alumnus startup, on Sunday launched a free online crash course to help such students so they can give the final touches to their preparations for the exams.

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Students struggling in preparing for the JEE and NEET 2020 exams in these difficult times of COVID-19 lockdown now may have a reason to smile.

Edvizo, an IIT alumnus startup, on Sunday launched a free online crash course to help such students so they can give the final touches to their preparations for the exams. The classes will be taken by IIT-JEE and AIIMS top rankers for 40 days commencing on June 5.

Stating that the free programme made available to 100 students per subject registered for the JEE and NEET exams, 2020, the Edvizo in a statement said the students would be provided with a user ID and password to access live classes.

The process of registration has already started and it will conclude on June 5. The students can visit www.edvizo.com/cc and register themselves to grab the opportunity to learn from the toppers.

“In view of the current situation across the nation due to COVID-19 lockdown, they are taking cognisance of the situation and have decided to reach out to the student community eyeing on successfully cracking competitive exams for career progress through this online crash course programme…

“The initiative will help young students who are at the crucial juncture of their lives – in Class 12, when regular classes and coaching initiatives which usually cater to these aspirations being put off due to the lockdown,” the statement said.

The Edvizo believed the initiative would help mitigate the impact that institute closures may have on students’ learning process and ensure that students can study from the safety of their own homes and there is continuity in their study schedule at the last moment.

Additionally, to supplement their learning and get them exam-ready, the students will also have access to an Online Test Series and other required course material for studying, all free-of-cost. The Online Test Series is specially designed to give the students a real experience of the exam. As a special initiative to help all JEE and NEET aspirants, access to online lectures by top tutors of India shall be provided.

The students will get 125 hours of training, spanning all four key subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. The classes will be held from 5 pm to 9 pm every day except Sunday. Students will be provided with recordings of all classes for better revision. In the beginning of May, the team had initiated a 30-day free doubt-clearing programme where more than 5,200 students had benefitted.

