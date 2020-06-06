STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boat ambulance comes as a lifeline for remote riverside villages in Odisha's Kendrapara

A boat ambulance has become the lifeline for residents of remote riverside villages in the district. 

Published: 06th June 2020 10:59 AM

The boat ambulance used for villagers

The boat ambulance used for villagers. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A boat ambulance has become the lifeline for residents of remote riverside villages in the district. The ambulance proved to be of immense help for the villagers, who had to travel long distances to reach the nearest healthcare centres.

23-year-old Janaki Mandal of Badatubi village, suffering from dysentery, stands testimony to the ambulance’s efficacy. Her husband Kartik Mandal took her to the boat ambulance where she was treated and recovered. 

Arjun Mandal of Batighar said the residents of his village used to travel 20 km to the nearest community health centre at Mahakalapada. "The ambulance has come as a boon for us especially during lockdown," he said. 

Sarpanch of Kharinashi gram panchayat Narayan Haldar said healthcare in remote villages of the district had deteriorated to the extent that people took the help of quacks for treatment of various ailments. He said that pregnant women found it tough to reach health centres in the absence of transport facilities. However, the boat ambulance has brought health care to the doorsteps of people in these villages.

Chief district medical officer Urmila Mishra said health professionals have been conducting awareness camps on coronavirus in the remote riverside and seaside villages by reaching there on the ambulance.

"We distributed masks, gloves and sanitiser among the villagers and taught them the concept of social distancing and sanitation to fight COVID-19. We also advised them to get themselves checked in case they show any symptoms of the virus," she said. 

